NEW YORK -- Love took center stage in Times Square for Valentine's Day.

Two couples got married and two couples got engaged at the Crossroads of the World.

The weddings were officiated by a surprise guest -- fashion designer Christian Siriano.

The fun continues Tuesday night as people are able to renew their vows on the popular and appropriately colored red steps in Duffy Square.