Police engaged in standoff with murder suspect at motel in Venice

By KCAL-News Staff,

13 days ago

Police are engaged in a standoff with a murder suspect a motel in Venice.

The standoff is said to have started at around 1:15 p.m. at the Lincoln Inn Motel located near Lincoln Boulevard and Cour D'Alene Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

There was no information immediately available on the suspect or the alleged murder of which they are suspected.

Several roads in the area were impacted by the barricade, including all roads between Venice Boulevard and Garfield Avenue, which has created considerable gridlock in the area.

Authorities urge drivers to seek alternate routes, noting that there was no definitive time as to when the closure could end.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

