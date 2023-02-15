Twin Rivers Charter gets new classroom wing

The Twin Rivers Charter School Board of Directors broke ground on the construction site for a new classroom wing at Twin Rivers Charter School in Yuba City on Tuesday. Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Twin Rivers Charter School in Yuba City held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to initiate the construction of a new classroom wing and multipurpose room. Students and faculty members lined near the construction site grounds to view the school’s Board of Directors commemorate the expansion project.

Once completed, the facility will hold five classrooms, two of which will be dedicated to incoming transitional kindergarten (TK) students. A multipurpose room will also host art and music classes as well as the after school program.