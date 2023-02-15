Atlanta High School Students Advance to State Film Festival

Atlanta Texas ISD Photo by Atlanta Texas ISD

Atlanta High School audio/video production students will attend the University Interscholastic League State Film Festival in Austin on Feb. 22, where their film is among the top six 1A-3A narrative films in the state.

The film, titled “The Interview,” is a comedy written by junior Riley Williams and sophomore Jaxon Tyson.

Advancing films went go through several rounds of judging culminating with a state semi-final round to determine state qualifiers. Those entries advancing to state in each category will be screened and ranked first through sixth place at the State Festival. Medals and trophies will be awarded for first through third place, and plaques awarded for fourth through sixth place.

Read and See the Picture Here