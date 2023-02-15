Open in App
Harrisburg, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

In Pennsylvania, back-to-office orders defy usual political lines

By Seth Kaplan,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZgcZ_0knZYE4F00

State employees to return to the office 02:49

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — When Governor Josh Shapiro (D) ordered state employees to return to in-office work at least three days per week by March 6, Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams, a Democrat, celebrated.

But so did State Rep. Seth Grove, a Republican who represents part of York County.

"Telework has a place," Grove said. But "getting state employees back to work is very important for the continuation of services and for citizens interacting with those agencies."

Shapiro's predecessor, Tom Wolf (D), hesitated to restore pre-pandemic in-person work requirements. Williams ordered city employees back to work in early 2022, partly because of concerns similar to Grove's – "The interaction needs to be done, and you need to be here," she said – and partly because of something else.

"We've lost revenue by those individuals not being here centered in the city of Harrisburg," Williams said. "Most of my businesses, my restaurants, are hurting…. Parking (revenue) was very, very much in distress."

In Harrisburg's Arepa House, Yanira Germán – frying the eponymous cornmeal cakes popular in countries like Colombia and Venezuela – said the math is simple: More hungry people downtown at lunchtime will mean more arepas sold.

The dynamic in Harrisburg is similar to that of other states with Democratic governors, where mayors of state capitals, who tend to be Democrats, have urged the governors to order state employees back to the office. By early 2022, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg (D) was publicly asking California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) to send state employees back to their desks.

Even as Covid-19 cases and deaths have subsided, Democratic governors have been more reluctant than their Republican counterparts to tighten teleworking policies.

In Washington, D.C., where U.S. House Republicans have introduced legislation that would force federal employees to return to in-office work, Mayor Muriel Bowser has implored President Joe Biden – like Bowser, a Democrat – to send federal employees back to the office.

A spokesman for Shapiro said about 2,300 state workers will be affected by the change. Some, he said, already work in the office part of the time but less than the new three-day minimum requirement.

Asked to comment about the unusual political fault lines created by back-to-work controversies, both Williams and Grove said they didn't view the return to more in-person work as a partisan issue.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Governor: Coal miner dies in southern West Virginia
Freeburn, KY10 hours ago
Contaminated waste shipments from Ohio derailment to resume
East Palestine, OH5 hours ago
2 Pa. Attorney General's agents, officer shot at in Stowe Township
Mckees Rocks, PA9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Health resource center' opening in Darlington Township after East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH12 hours ago
WVU students have mixed feelings on campus carry bill
Morgantown, WV3 days ago
Did dioxins spread after the Ohio train derailment?
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Kennywood, Hersheypark and Cedar Point make U.S. News' list of best amusement parks
Hershey, PA10 hours ago
KD Sunday Spotlight: 'Painting With A Purpose' helps those battling depression
O'hara Township, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy