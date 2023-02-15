Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2000-pound church bell stolen in Squirrel Hill

By Ross Guidotti,

13 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are looking for a bell thief. Investigators say someone managed to steal a church bell on display in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh.

If you take a look at the ground at Turner Cemetery in Squirrel Hill, you can see the tracks of some type of apparatus used to remove the bell.

Cast in 1908, the Brown Ames Church bell sat on display in old Turner Cemetery since the building's demise, until Sunday that is. The bell's caretakers say the massive 2000-pound bronze bell was hoisted from its setting more than likely by a backhoe.

The worry is that if the bell's not found quickly, it could be scrapped for cash.

"It's got a lot of historical and sentimental value to the people of the church," said church historian Mark Tearson.

Given the size of the object, of course, the authorities as well as those concerned about the bell's well-being want to know anything they can about where it might be. If you have any information about what happened, Pittsburgh police say they want to hear from you, and once again, time is of the essence.

