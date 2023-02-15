Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week?

By Buck Ringgold

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week for Feb. 6-12. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter .

Ernie Perry III, Airline boys wrestling

Perry claimed his fourth straight state championship in four different weight classes with his 13-1 major decision in the finals of the Division I 126-pound class at Saturday’s state tournament in Bossier City. He became just the third wrestler in state history, and the first from a public school to win four state wrestling championships.

Spencer Lanosga/Bodi Harris, Jesuit boys wrestling

Lanosga finished off an undefeated season with a championship in the Division I 285-pound class. He had four pins at the state tournament - all coming in a minute or less, while helping the Blue Jays claim the Division I team title. Harris, meanwhile, went 40-3 on the season, capped by claiming the Division I 113 title after a 6-2 decision in the finals.

Thomas Domangue, Catholic-Baton Rouge boys wrestling

Domangue repeated as a state champion as he won the 182-pound Division I state title with a 10-5 win against Jesuit’s Jackson Calderaro, avenging three previous losses to Calderaro this season.

Alex Rozas/Ethan Boudreaux, Teurlings Catholic boys wrestling

Rozas capped off an impressive 55-0 season by winning the Division II 106-pound championship. He won all five of his state tournament matches by pins. Boudreaux was also an undefeated state champion, finishing with a 46-0 record en route to the Division II 138 title. Rozas and Boudreaux also helped Teurlings Catholic to a decisive win in the Division II team standings.

Caden Judice, Archbishop Shaw boys wrestling

Judice was 3-0 with three pins - each in 41 seconds or less - to win the Division III 106 title while also helping the Eagles dethrone defending four-time state champion Basile for the Division III title, winning by 2 1/2 points.

Luc Johnson, Basile boys wrestling

Johnson finished his season 38-1 as he claimed the Division III 145 title. He had three pins at state and a 12-2 major decision in the title match.

Michael Brame II, Evangel Christian boys wrestling

Brame repeated as the 126 champion by winning the Division III class with a pin in 4:38 in the finals.

Morgan Young, Byrd girls basketball

Young scored 27 points and also had nine rebounds and six assists in her team’s 53-48 win against Captain Shreve on Friday. She also had 19 points and nine assists in a 63-49 win against Southwood on Feb. 7.

Carlissa Mitchell, Northwood-Shreveport girls basketball

Mitchell scored 23 points in Northwood’s 62-41 win Friday against Minden.

Cardez Norman, Sterlington boys basketball

Norman had a team-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Panthers defeated Neville, 61-55, on Friday.

Mikaylah Manley, Barbe girls basketball

Manley led her team with 19 points to help the Bucs to a 47-38 win against Sulphur on Friday, extending Barbe’s win streak to nine straight games.

Kamron Coleman, Wossman boys basketball

Coleman registered a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds and also blocked three shots. He also had an exclamation point dunk late in the Wildcats’ 66-60 win against Carroll on Friday, which extended Wossman’s win streak to 15 straight games.

Reesie Jinks/Ella Reeves, Fairview girls basketball

Jinks had a game-high 20 points and made three 3-pointers, along with recording nine assists and seven rebounds, while Reeves had 19 points and converted five 3’s as the Panthers won their fourth consecutive district title with a 53-38 win against Reeves on Feb. 7.

Chad Jones, St. Thomas More boys basketball

Jones, a 6-foot-8 junior, led the Cougars with 19 points, and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field in the fourth quarter to help STM to a 59-54 win Saturday against New Iberia.

Na'kiyah Allen, Northwood-Lena girls basketball

Allen had a career-high of 39 points in a 75-26 win against St. Mary's on Feb. 9.

Lybi Cross, Buckeye girls basketball

Against Caldwell Parish on Feb. 7, Cross paced the Lady Panthers with 25 points and nine rebounds in a 68-55 win.

Katreal Earthly, Peabody girls basketball

Earthly posted 21 points, 15 rebounds and four steals in a 40-36 victory against Franklin Parish to help the Lady Warhorses earn their second straight undefeated district title run.

Ryan Hicks, Menard bowling

Hicks bowled a perfect 300 game in a match Feb. 8 against Alexandria Senior High.

Julia Jenkins, Faith Training girls basketball

In the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana (ACEL) state championship game against Southwest Louisiana Homeschool, Jenkins earned MVP honors with 13 points, 22 rebounds and three blocks.

Jaylen Welch, Bolton boys basketball

Welch had a couple double-doubles in the Bears' wins against Bunkie and Caldwell Parish to help them claim their first district title in 49 years. Welch averaged 19.5 points and 11.5 assists for the week.

Austin Mills, Ascension Episcopal boys basketball

The multi-sport standout scored his 1,000th career point last week for the 20-11 Blue Gators. He led the football team in receiving and has signed to play shortstop with Jones Community College in Mississippi

Laila Sigure, New Iberia girls basketball

The senior forward scored her 1,000th career point last week for the 19-12 Yellow Jackets, who are seeded No. 23 in the non-select Division I playoffs. Sigure also led the volleyball team in kills.

Laura Rachal, Family Christian girls basketball

The junior point guard scored her 2,000th career point last week for the 25-12 Flames, who are seeded No. 2 in the select Division V playoffs.

Jada Richard, Lafayette Christian girls basketball

The junior guard scored her 2,000th career point last week for the 25-1 Knights, who are seeded No. 1 in the select Division II playoffs.

KJ Kennon, Calvary Baptist boys basketball

Kennon had a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the Cavaliers’ win Friday against Green Oaks.

Parker Batterton, Choudrant boys basketball

Batterton scored 27 points against Downsville on Friday, as the Aggies prevailed, 53-24.

Alex Knight, Captain Shreve girls soccer

Knight had two goals in the Lady Gators' 4-0 playoff win against West Monroe.

Yoany Reyes, Bossier girls soccer

Reyes had a goal and an assist in her team's 3-0 playoff win against Tara.

Jamarion Clark, Castor boys basketball

Clark reached the 2,000 career point plateau with a 29-point performance against Weston.

Kaylyn Long, Castor girls basketball

Castor scored 32 points with a school-record nine 3-pointers against Doyline on Feb. 7, a 64-18 Castor win.

Greg Manning, Benton boys basketball

Manning scored 30 points in a 70-62 win on Feb. 7 against Parkway.

Baylie Carroll, Archbishop Chappelle girls basketball

Carroll had a team-high 15 points, including scoring the 2,000th point in her career, to help lead the Chipmunks past St. Mary’s Academy, 43-24, on Friday. It was also the team’s 20th win on the season.

Destiny Bennett, Salmen girls basketball

Bennett went for 46 points on Friday, and had her 1,000th career point, in the Spartans’ 74-10 win against Franklinton.

Brendan O’Toole, West Monroe boys soccer

O’Toole had both of his team’s goals as the Rebels edged Northshore, 2-1, in the second round of the Division I playoffs.

Howard Gaskins, Liberty boys basketball

Gaskins led all scorers with 22 points, and hit two free throws in the final seconds to help clinch a 59-54 win at Scotlandville on Friday.

Taylor Jordan, Glen Oaks girls basketball

Jordan had a team-high 21 points to help pace the Panthers to a 66-62 win against Parkview Baptist on Feb. 7.

