Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

Florida lawmakers seek crackdown on fans who run onto field, throw objects into games

By News Service of Florida,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2UKV_0knZWcPf00
An unidentified fan runs onto the field during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 55 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Fans who run onto the field during sporting events, try to hit players or coaches or hurl objects into games could face first-degree misdemeanor charges, under a measure filed Tuesday by Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee.

Simon filed the proposal (SB 764) for consideration during the legislative session that will start on March 7. It also would apply to other entertainment venues. A similar measure (HB 319) was filed last month by Rep. Taylor Yarkosky, R-Montverde.

The proposal by Simon, who was an All-American defensive tackle at Florida State University before playing eight years in the National Football League, said fans could face first-degree misdemeanor charges, which carry up to a year in jail and fines up to $2,500, if they “knowingly enter or remain unlawfully upon the covered area of a sporting or entertainment event.”

The same charge could be applied for throwing objects on the field or attempting to strike players or coaches. Also, the bill would seek to prevent people from benefiting financially from such actions.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Drunk, wrong-way driver crashes into state trooper in Pasco, officials say
Zephyrhills, FL2 days ago
There’s an interesting reason Rays shuffled their locker assignments
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
This Lightning trade is not just a risk, it’s a full-blown battle cry
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A woman tried to sell a Clearwater home. It wasn’t hers to sell, cops say.
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
4 accused of stealing from Pinellas assisted living facility residents, detectives say
Pinellas Park, FL3 days ago
1 dead from Howard Frankland Bridge crash; Pasco man charged with DUI
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas coming to Tampa for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino pool party
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
Pasco man used fraudulent ID in attempt to purchase 2 Mercedes, deputies say
Wesley Chapel, FL3 days ago
Hernando toddler still missing Friday morning. Deputies seek help finding him.
Brooksville, FL3 days ago
Rays get quick feel for new rules in exhibition opener
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Big discussions, decisions await Bucs at NFL combine
Tampa, FL12 hours ago
Kevin Kiermaier excited to show Blue Jays defense matters
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Bucs offensive coordinator candidates were told Kyle Trask will get shot to start
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Lightning’s defensive lapses lead to rout by Penguins
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Steven Lorenzo sentenced to death for 2 Tampa murders
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Tampa’s Bayou Bodega is closing
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Rays’ Tyler Glasnow sustains oblique injury during practice
Saint Petersburg, FL7 hours ago
Tampa man who was first to face trial for Florida voter fraud in 2020 election gets probation
Tampa, FL12 hours ago
Tampa may be MLB’s choice for the Rays, but the Tropicana Field site is where the money is
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy