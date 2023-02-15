Open in App
Bedford County, PA
WTAJ

Mark Miller announces candidacy for Bedford County Commissioner

By Rebecca Parsons,

13 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Mark D. Miller (R-Everett) has announced that he will be running for Bedford County Commissioner.

Miller, a 46-year resident of Bedford County, brings with him a diverse background in local and state government, small business administration, law enforcement and public safety.

“I pride myself on being a Bedford County resident, I value the people of this county and the families like my own that grow up here,” Miller said. “While some taxes are necessary for the county government to function, I can no longer stand by while our local government continues to hold out their hand for more and more tax dollars from hard-working families while refusing to look at making common sense budget cuts.”

Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North running for re-election

Miller said one of his primary positions is to help keep jobs and county purchases local. He also
highlighted his concern for public safety.

“Our county EMS and fire services are hurting, and volunteers are at an all-time low. We need to be proactive in helping these services grow and maintain coverage in our county.”

Most recently, Miller served as the Chief Deputy for Current Bedford County Sheriff, Wayne Emerick, but his background in law enforcement didn’t start there.

“I had the privilege of working alongside Sheriff Max Norris and Sheriff Gordon Diehl to implement the county drug dog program and served as a K9 handler.”

Miller has over 17 years in small business administration, 28 years in local and state law
enforcement, 20 concurrent years with the PA Department of Agriculture.

