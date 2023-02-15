Cowboys Free Agency: Leighton Vander Esch a Priority?

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch signed a one-year, $2 million "prove it" deal last offseason, and the five-year pro now enters 2023 as a free agent.

FRISCO - The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles played in one of the more memorable Super Bowls on Sunday and reminded us all of how far a good defense can take a team .

While the Dallas Cowboys feel they have their offensive leader in place in quarterback Dak Prescott, that might not be entirely so for the defense.

Some feel the leader of this Dallas defense is "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons. DeMarcus Lawrence also carries that title, as does Jayron Kearse and others.

But there's no question the "quarterback'' of the Cowboys' smothering defense the past couple of seasons has been linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Vander Esch signed a one-year, $2 million "prove it" contract last offseason , and it paid off big for Dallas (as according to CowboysSI.com exclusive reports at the time, that total was one-fourth what the Steelers almost paid him before changing plans) ... and now it can pay off big for him. The Boise State product and five-year pro now enters 2023 looking for a new deal.

Vander Esch finished last season second on the squad only to Donovan Wilson with 90 combined tackles and did so having missed the final three games of the regular season with a pinched nerve in his neck.

The 2018 No. 19 overall pick was key in anchoring the Dallas defense with his lateral play. He assisted newcomers Anthony Barr and Damone Clark to acclimate quickly.

The pick was criticized by many, but Vander Esch performed well in Year 1 on his way to a Pro Bowl and a spot on the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team .

But then injuries took over for the next couple of seasons and it seemed Vander Esch might've just been a one-and-done feature of the Dallas defense.

But those concerns were short-lived as he remained mostly healthy for 2021 and 2022.

We'll argue that Vander Esch should be a top priority to re-sign this offseason if the Cowboys would like to duplicate what division-rival Philadelphia did this year, winning the division and making a Super Bowl appearance. ... while acknowledging that the the $2 million APY bargain day for "LVE'' is over.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!