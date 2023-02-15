Rob Gronkowski gives his opinion on Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes

In Gronk's opinion, the conversation will come down to longevity.

The NFL is looking for a new face of the league after Tom Brady retired earlier this month following a career that spanned more than two decades. The natural replacement is Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is coming off an impressive performance in a comeback victory in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs have made three Super Bowl appearances over the last four years, coming out victorious in two of them. The only loss in the big game for Mahomes thus far came at the hands of none other than Tom Brady.

The two are on somewhat similar career paths through the first six years of their respective careers. In Brady's first half dozen of his career, he appeared in three Super Bowls and won all three while also being named to the Pro Bowl twice. He also led the league in passing touchdowns in 2002 and passing yards in 2005.

In the same span of time, Mahomes has won two Super Bowls in three appearances, been named the MVP twice, and been nominated to three Pro Bowls. He led the league in passing touchdowns in 2018 and 2022 and passing yards in 2022.

During a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Rob Gronkowski declared that Mahomes could give Brady a 'run for his money' but it's going to take consistency over the next 15 years. There's not much to pick at in Gronkowski's level-headed argument.

"He definitely can give Brady a run for his money," Gronkowski told Kay Adams. "He's young. He has two Super Bowl wins now. He's been to the Super Bowl three times over the last six years. But in order to get to that level, you're gonna have to be consistent for the next 15 years."

Mahomes is a proven talent with the ability to spin a football like no one else in the sport. He's carved out a path to challenge Brady for the title of Greatest Of All Time but the conversation will come down to longevity.

At this point, Mahomes is only six years into his career compared to Brady's 23 seasons in the league. He's gotten off to a fast start but can he keep it going?

"It's not up to us, it's all up to Patrick Mahomes," Gronkowski said. "He's just gotta keep performing for the next 15 years."

The quest starts all over again next season as Mahomes tries to become the first back-to-back champion since Brady and the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

