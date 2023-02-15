Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Rep. Emilia Sykes, Ohio Democrats back assault weapon ban introduced in US Congress

By Eric Marotta, Akron Beacon Journal,

13 days ago
Ohio's five Democratic representatives have joined other Democrats to co-sponsor House Resolution 698, legislation that would reauthorize a ban on assault weapons. No Republicans, including...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger leaks 'huge issue' with 'potential to compromise' prosecution, lawyer warns
Moscow, ID3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy