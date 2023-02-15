Change location
See more from this location?
Ohio State
YAHOO!
Rep. Emilia Sykes, Ohio Democrats back assault weapon ban introduced in US Congress
By Eric Marotta, Akron Beacon Journal,13 days ago
By Eric Marotta, Akron Beacon Journal,13 days ago
Ohio's five Democratic representatives have joined other Democrats to co-sponsor House Resolution 698, legislation that would reauthorize a ban on assault weapons. No Republicans, including...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0