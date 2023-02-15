Second suspect arrested in Utah in violent break-in, assault at Eagle Crest hotel room

Deputies say pair wore masks, dark clothes; other suspect set for May trial

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A second suspect has been arrested in Utah in a violent break-in, burglary and assault of a Tennessee man last May at The Lodge Hotel at Eagle Crest Resort west of Redmond, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.

In the early-morning hours of Monday, May 9, 2022, two masked assailants dressed in dark clothing broke into a hotel room at the resort lodge, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

While in the hotel room, a 41-year-old Tennessee man was assaulted while sleeping in his bed, attacked with a golf club and bear mace before he was able to escape the room, Wall said. He was taken to St. Charles Redmond and treated for his injuries.

Investigating law enforcement developed probable cause for arresting the pair on first-degree burglary and second- and third-degree assault charges, the sergeant said.

Last October, a Deschutes County grand jury was convened and indicted Daniel Lee Chamberlain, 39, of Sandpoint, Idaho, and Tasheena Lang, 35, of Independence. Lang voluntarily made her first court appearance, and court records show she pleaded not guilty last month. A trial has been scheduled for May 23.

Last Wednesday, Sandy, Utah police officers contacted Chamberlain and took him into custody. He’s being held at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, pending extradition back to Deschutes County.

