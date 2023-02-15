Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen Continues to Put NBA on Blast

The Utah Jazz are on the playoff path, thanks, in large, part to Lauri Markkanen.

On Monday, the Utah Jazz visited Gainbridge Fieldhouse and defeated the Indiana Pacers , 123-117. Wins and losses at this time of the season are vital due to the number of NBA teams vying for playoff seeding.

Victories can place teams in a legitimate playoff scenario. However, losing could land you in the lottery.

The Jazz saw four players in double-figure scoring on Monday, led by Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, who each scored 29 points. Markkanen also grabbed 11 boards, while Clarkson handed out three assists. Collin Sexton and Kelly Olynyk tossed in 18 points each, with Olynyk snagging 10 boards and Sexton handing out six assists.

Already an All-Star, Markkanen continues to impress while proving the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers overlooked his potential as a basketball player. He scored over 20 points for the 40th time this season as a member of Jazz Nation.

Markkanen's total line was 29 points, 11 boards, and two assists, and he recorded a +3 game rating. The All-Star displayed his well-rounded game and kept the league on notice that a matchup-proof hoopster resides in the 801.

Jazz Nation might be alarmed that only four players scored in double digits, but there's no cause for concern. Player minute distribution will be top-heavy due to shortened rotations as the Jazz push for a playoff position.

Currently ranked No. 10 in the Western Conference, the victory raised the Jazz's overall record to 29-30, and kept the team in the playoff picture.

The Pacers landed five players in double figures, led by guard Tyrese Haliburton's 30 points and 12 assists. Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to chip in 21 points, and Aaron Nesmith scored 21 points while grabbing 11 rebounds.

The loss dropped the Pacers to 25-34. Indiana is not currently in postseason contention, holding the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Smith was an early season power forward starter for the Pacers. As the season progressed, he received less playing time and eventually relinquished his starting role. As a now relegated role player, minutes may become scarce if a team has a full complement of starting players.

The Pacers were without starting center Myles Turner, who did not even dress. One would assume that a previous starter, Smith, would garner additional game time minutes.

Not only did Smith not fill in as a starter, but he also did not enter the game. He warmed up, burned some calories, put on his warm-ups, and did not enter the game. Maybe the Pacers should trade him back to the Suns.

The Jazz will next play face one of the league's most over-hyped teams on the road in the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Tip-off is at 6 pm MDT.

