Slowing Brandon Miller: Priority No. 1

Tennessee faces a big challenge this weekend in Alabama forward Brandon Miller. Defending him will be the key to getting the Vols back on track.

On Wednesday, the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 SEC) take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC). The Vols are coming off back-to-back losses at the buzzer to Vanderbilt and Missouri. A win over the No. 1 team in the country would be huge for momentum as the season begins to wind down into conference tournaments.

Alabama heads into Wednesday night with two big-time wins over Florida and Auburn last week. A factor in both wins was freshman star Brandon Miller. He put up 24 and 13 points, respectively, in each game. The forward rebounded at a high rate in each game, with nine boards against Florida and six against Auburn.

Miller has been an X-factor this season. He is a major player-of-the-year candidate averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game . He also is shooting at an average of 45.5% from the field, a phenomenal feat for a 6-foot-9-inch forward.

Vols' head coach Rick Barnes on the Alabama star, "Brandon [Miller] is a great player...he has got a high-level game. He has made an unbelievable impact on college basketball this year."

Coach Barnes' bread and butter has always had a good defense at the core. This year has been no different. They have held 8 of their 12 SEC opponents to under 60 points this season. They also do a good job holding star opponents to have minimal impacts on games.

With defending a 6-foot-9-inch big man, the key will be putting big men on him, which leaves guys like Uros Plavsic, Jonas Aidoo, and Olivier Nkamhoua. All three players are anchors down low. Aidoo leads the Vols in blocks a game averaging 1.1. Nkamhoua is also pretty efficient, averaging 0.8 a game.

Plasvic would provide a unique challenge for Miller. Arguably the most intense guy on the team, the big man out of Ivanjica, Serbia, could provide Miller with an intense game. The Volunteers' center averages nearly two fouls a game showing his aggressive style. He also received a technical in Tennessee's last victory over Auburn.

The Vols' size and tenacity on defense down low may be the key to limiting Miller to an explosive game. Keeping his good play at a low is key to a much-needed Wednesday victory.

