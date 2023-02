WKYT 27

Playing With Purpose: Douglass High’s Melo Boone is WKYT Athlete of the Week By Lyndsey Gough, 13 days ago

By Lyndsey Gough, 13 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fredrick Douglass boys basketball team has rattled off 22 straight wins, taking just two losses all season. One of their ...