Horseheads’ Cook, Koratsis face off on D-I softball stage

By Andy Malnoske,

13 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Horseheads High School softball alums played against each other on the highest level.

Kendal Cook, a senior outfielder for The University of Missouri, and Eva Koratsis, a freshman at first base for Fordham University, squared off at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida last Friday. Missouri powered past Fordham 13-3 in six innings for the win.

It was a rare game where two players from the same high school played on opposite teams at the NCAA D-I level. Koratsis was 0-for-2 on the day for Fordham (1-4) while Cook saw action as a pinch runner for Missouri (3-2). Both players took the opportunity to meet at the game which can be seen in a photo shared below.

Both Horseheads Blue Raider standouts will aim to achieve high success again this year. Cook, who’s been a member of the Tigers since 2020 has seen plenty of action in her time at Mizzou. She earned the 2022 Female Dr. Judy Wells Academic Achievement Award for her excellence in the classroom.

The honor was awarded to Cook at the annual Roar Awards which is a night dedicated to honoring some of the best student-athletes and athletic achievements for the Tigers. Cook and Missouri also made a deep run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament making it to the final 16.

Koratsis is on a quest to earn her first hit of the young season after starting in two games already at first base for Fordham. Eva scored her first collegiate run against Illinois on Saturday.

Missouri next plays at Central Florida Wednesday at 5 pm on ESPN + Fordham is next in action Friday at the Elon Softball Invitational in North Carolina against St. Francis at 9:30 am.

