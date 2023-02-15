U of I employee assaulted on campus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois custodian is recovering after he was assaulted while doing his job.

University of Illinois Police officials said the custodian reported to them that he was working inside Gregory Hall (810 South Wright Street) early Monday morning when he was hit in the head from behind. Ehab Kamarah, Associate Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of the university’s Facilities and Services department, said the custodian was taken to the hospital, but was released and is recovering at home.

UIPD officials added that the offender left Gregory Hall after the incident. Officers searched the surrounding area but did not find anyone.

Facilities and Services, meanwhile, is cooperating with U of I Police in the investigation and is also working with them to adjust employee practices to ensure their safety.

“Building Services is coordinating with UIPD to schedule educational presentations over the next several weeks as an overview of best practices for campus safety precautions,” Kamarah said. “Especially right now, all employees are reminded to stay aware of their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious activities considered uncommon within facilities or on the campus grounds.”

Anyone who has relevant information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact U of I Police by calling 217-333-1216.

