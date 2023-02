KSNB Local4

Lopers in Love: UNK colleagues started their relationship as college sweethearts By TYLER ELLYSON, UNK Communications, 13 days ago

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kim Carlson was a sophomore at the University of Nebraska at Kearney – known then as Kearney State College – when ...