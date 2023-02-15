Open in App
Texarkana, TX
See more from this location?
Four States News

TMS to Host Dinner Exploring Soul Food in Southern Culture at P. J. Ahern Home

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j29px_0knZNzeJ00
Texarkana Museums SystemPhoto byTexarkana Museums

Texarkana, Arkansas– Many of the dishes we enjoy in the South have their roots in African American culture. Join the Texarkana Museums System (TMS) at the P. J. Ahern Home on Saturday, February 25, 6:00-7:30 p.m. for an evening of food and history exploring the question, “Appreciation or Appropriation? Soul Food in Southern Culture.” Guests will enjoy a combination of traditional dishes and modern interpretations catered by Dre’Licious Dishes. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are just $40 each or $30 for TMS Members. Deadline is Thursday, February 23. For more information or to register, please contact TMS at 903-793-4831 or visit TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

Read More

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
TMS To Host Arkansas Archeology Month Activities at P. J. Ahern Home
Texarkana, AR6 days ago
UAHT Kid's College 2023 Teacher Proposals Now Being Accepted
Texarkana, AR6 days ago
Apply Now For The Hope Collegiate Academy High School at UA Hope
Hope, AR13 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
George Tobolowsky Workshop and Reception Held at Regional Arts Center
Texarkana, TX6 days ago
Atlanta High School Students Advance to State Film Festival
Atlanta, TX13 days ago
A&M-Texarkana to Host Preview Day on February 17th
Texarkana, TX13 days ago
Go To UAHT Tuition and Fee Free With The ARFutrue Grant
Texarkana, AR10 days ago
Fifth Annual Wagons For Veterans Cookout March 11 At Four States Fairgrounds
Texarkana, AR18 days ago
“Paying It Forward” Black History Month Program To Be Held At UA Hope-Texarkana
Texarkana, AR18 days ago
The UA Hope-Texarkana to Host Kids College Fundraiser
Texarkana, AR21 days ago
Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center On The Texarkana College Campus
Texarkana, TX18 days ago
Redwater High School UIL Academic Team Earns Twelve Awards
Redwater, TX19 days ago
2023 Agricultural Exposition and Conference
Texarkana, AR22 days ago
“Teen Click it or Ticket" Urges Buckling Up To Save A Life
Atlanta, TX22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy