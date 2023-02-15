TMS to Host Dinner Exploring Soul Food in Southern Culture at P. J. Ahern Home

Texarkana Museums System Photo by Texarkana Museums

Texarkana, Arkansas– Many of the dishes we enjoy in the South have their roots in African American culture. Join the Texarkana Museums System (TMS) at the P. J. Ahern Home on Saturday, February 25, 6:00-7:30 p.m. for an evening of food and history exploring the question, “Appreciation or Appropriation? Soul Food in Southern Culture.” Guests will enjoy a combination of traditional dishes and modern interpretations catered by Dre’Licious Dishes. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are just $40 each or $30 for TMS Members. Deadline is Thursday, February 23. For more information or to register, please contact TMS at 903-793-4831 or visit TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

