Washington County, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Local after-school programs celebrated, designs will appear on TriMet buses

By Troy Shinn,

13 days ago

TriMet buses and bus stop benches will once more feature the designs of local children after the conclusion of the second annual “Afterschool is Cool!” poster contest.

The poster contest concluded on Feb. 7 with winning designs selected for the middle and high school categories, as well as a first-place prize for elementary school-aged children.

The contest is really a campaign to shine a light on Washington County’s after-school programs and provide the kids in those programs with a chance to celebrate them.

“(The poster contest) was started to increase awareness of the fact that these programs really help kids out and that we need to support them, so more kids have access to them,” said Katie Riley of Washington County Kids, the nonprofit that organizes the contest.

She said that students who participate in after-school programs tend to do better in school and later on in their lives, but not every family can afford to send their children to them.

Washington County Kids tries to bridge this gap, and the poster contest is a way for the kids who are already in these programs to celebrate them and attract more kids.

This year’s winners, selected from a pool of 53 total submissions, included eighth-grader Harrison Bowden, whose design depicted Evergreen Middle School’s bike club and its program to fix up bikes for children who don’t have one.

In the elementary school category, the first-place prize went to third-grader Sage Kumabara of the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District’s THRIVE after-school program, which operates out of the Conestoga Recreation & Aquatic Center.

Kumabara’s design depicted a theme of how everyone should be welcomed in communities, and everyone should come together to save the planet from environmental impacts.

These winning posters will appear on TriMet buses and benches in the coming months.

