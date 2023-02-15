Ohio State Football, Athletes Respond to Michigan State Shooting

Amidst the shooting on Michigan State University's campus Monday, Ohio State athletes, organizations and the university president offered their thoughts and prayers.

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key and center Felix Okpara shared their thoughts about the shooting at Michigan State University that occurred Monday.

Key said his friend's girlfriend who goes to Michigan State was "hiding in the attic just because of what was going on." Key said the incident made him "angry."

"It gives me goosebumps just for someone to be able to do that and have the mindset of, 'I want to go in there and commit problems,'" Key said. "It's tough. I'm praying for them, I'm praying for all the families involved and all the students up there."

Key said as a college student he's thought about that potentially happening on campus, but he tells himself "It may not happen. It's probably not going to happen to us" but that "it could happen."

The Bay Shore, NY. native said his parents called him Monday.

"My dad and mom called me yesterday and was like, 'Just make sure you stay safe and watch your surroundings and continue to do what you do,'" Key said.

Okpara said the situation was "tragic," offering his prayers as well.

"I pray for the families of those who got involved in the accident. I hope they get well soon," Okpara said. "It's just one of those things you just don't know why people do it."

Anthony Dwayne McRae, a 43-year-old unaffiliated with the university, was identified as the suspect in the shooting as he opened fire at Berkey Hall around 8:18 p.m. before moving over to the MSU Union, Michigan State police said at a press conference Monday night.

In a press conference update just after 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, police confirmed McRae died by a "self-inflicted gunshot wound." Three students died as a result of the shooting, according to a release .

Ohio State football sent their "thoughts, prayers and love" to the university and Spartans' football program as they "grieve with you and will support you as part of our Big Ten family.

Block "O" — Ohio State's official student section — tweeted Monday that it was "completely disheartened with the events that are occurring at Michigan State University."

Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson said in a statement that the "senseless act of violence" was "frightening and deeply disturbing."

Johnson advised people to "reach out if you need help and take care of one another."