Paul Mescal Wants People to ‘Shut the F—k Up’ About Phoebe Bridgers Split Speculation

The Normal People alum, 27, revealed that he is “really mad and upset” that his alleged split from the “Motion Sickness” singer, 28, has become “Twitter fodder” during a Tuesday, February 14, interview with Vanity Fair .
“Finished Normal People and now I’m sad and horny oh wait,” the “Kyoto” songstress tweeted at the time after watching Mescal’s Hulu series. The Aftersun actor replied to the tweet, writing, “I’m officially dead.” Bridgers then shot back: “Nooo don’t die your [sic] so talented aha.”
The pair fueled romance rumors that July when they were spotted getting cozy in an Irish cafe. The following November, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.
Bridgers’ 2022 song “Sidelines” — which appeared in the television series Conversation With Friends — was inspired by her romance with Mescal.
“Writing about my relationship with only good s—t, because that’s all I feel, is hard,” she told The Guardian in July 2022. “But it makes it easy when you’re actually having those feelings.”
Despite the California native’s comments, rumors that the pair had split began to swirl in December 2022 after Bridgers was spotted with Bo Burnham on several occasions. Neither the Boygenius musician nor the God’s Creatures actor have publicly addressed the alleged breakup.
