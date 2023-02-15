Greg Heiar out as NMSU basketball coach amid hazing investigation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has terminated the contract of men’s basketball Coach Greg Heiar after a hazing scandal that also forced the cancellation of the rest of the season. NSMU Chancellor Dan Arvisu made the decision to terminate Heiar on Tuesday.

Arvisu also promised to hold those involved in the hazing allegations in the men’s basketball program accountable. Greg Heiar came to NMSU convinced that he could take the previous NCAA Tournament team to new heights. He didn’t last a whole season. Multiple scandals rocked the program.

November brought the first sign of trouble. Aggies player Mike Peake was involved in a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico campus that forced the cancellation of the Aggies basketball series against the Lobos.

However, it was the allegations that recently surfaced that was the last straw forcing NMSU to terminate Heiar. NMSU says it will consider the fate of the rest of the coaching staff after more investigations are completed.

At a Wednesday news conference, Heiar’s firing is officially considered “with cause,” which means the university does not owe him a buyout under his contract. Firing him without cause would mean they owe him more than $1.2 million.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.