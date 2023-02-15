‘DWTS’ Partners Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart Go Public with Their Relationship

“CODA” star Daniel Durant and “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Britt Stewart are dating!

On Valentine’s Day, Daniel took to Instagram to show love for Britt.

Along with a pic of them at the waterfront, he wrote, “My Valentine. ♥️.”

Britt shared a video of herself with Daniel with Montell Fish’s song “Fall in Love with You” playing in the background.

In response to her video, fellow “DWTS” dancer Pasha Pashkov commented, “Happy Valentine's Day you lovebirds!!!"

Britt and Daniel met as dance partners on the 31st season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Though they didn’t win the Mirrorball Trophy, Daniel told E! News that the show “changed his life.”

He explained, “I found something new about myself: I become happy when I dance. I’m happier now than I’ve ever been before. Dancing is like therapy to me. You express yourself and you move your body and you forget about the day. Now that I can dance and I know some rules and some ballroom stuff, it’s always going to be in me.”