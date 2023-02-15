Pro golfer Noah Woosley is bringing his A-game to this year's Bakersfield Open

Pro golfers from all over California will be coming to Bakersfield on Wednesday to compete in the Bakersfield Open. The three day tournament will feature 18 holes of play each day, concluding on Friday with the winner taking away a grand prize of $30,000.

"I'm really excited," said pro golfer Noah Woosley. "The field is always good, and the course is in incredible shape, and I know it's going to be a really good test to golf, got some really good players, so I am really excited to get it going."

Woolsey says he is ready for the opportunity to show off his skills.

"I really enjoyed playing golf my entire life. I knew this has been a dream of mine since I've been a kid, and so it's pretty cool that now it's finally real," said Woolsey.

Out of the 120 competitors who will be at the tournament, there will be 16 professionals from Bakersfield and 6 amateurs.

Paul Guerra, President of the Bakersfield Country Club, says not only is this a great opportunity for local talent to test their game against other pros, but also to be recognized by their community.

"We are continuing that tradition of golf in Kern County and making it another grand stage for golf, to showcase our local players as well as all the professionals here in the state of California," said Guerra.

According to Guerra, Bakersfield has a rich history with the sport of golf, as many big-name pros have competed at the Bakersfield Country Club.

"We used to host the Bakersfield Open, which was a PGA tour event, which hosted guys like Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Billy Casper back in the 50s, and it was held here at the Bakersfield Country Club," said Guerra.

Woosley just turned pro recently, and he is looking to bring his A-game to the Bakersfield Open. He hopes to win the grand prize, but says it will not be easy.

"You kind of just have to hit the right shots and be really smart on the approach, and that will win this tournament," said Woosley. "It's not about being flashy. It's about being smart."

As a first-time competitor at the Bakersfield Open, Woosley says this is a great opportunity for young golfers in the Bakersfield community to come and study their game.

"Every guy does does things a little bit different, but it's really cool to go see how guys succeed and how guys get it done, because everyone is different," said Woosley. "If I was a young golf fan, I would love to just watch."

Woosley says a win at the tournament could have a huge impact on his career moving forward.

"It'd be really nice too, obviously for that thirty grand, and you know, just to keep my career going," said Woosley.

The Bakersfield Open tees off at the Bakersfield Country Club at 8:00 am on Wednesday, February 15 with a shotgun start. The public is invited to attend.