WLWT 5

Overturned semi cleared on ramp from I-75 to I-275 in Erlanger, all lanes open By Mark Hansel, 13 days ago

By Mark Hansel, 13 days ago

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The overturned semi-truck blocking the ramp from southbound I-75 to I-275 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual ...