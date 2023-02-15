Jimmy Lee Recreation Center reopening weeks after employee shot teenager

St. Paul city employee charged with shooting teenager at rec center 02:19

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul recreation center is reopening Saturday nearly a month after an employee shot a 16-year-old boy .

The Jimmy Lee Rec Center says it will welcome the community back inside with various free activities including open swimming and gym games.

Twenty-six-year-old Exavir Binford, Jr. allegedly shot JuVaughn Turner after an altercation at the recreation center last month.

As many as 100 young people were at the recreation center when the shooting happened.

Binford is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation says it has spent the last several weeks evaluating operations and procedures and has increased security measures.

The rec center will get a new access control system, security camera upgrade and improved common areas before or shortly after reopening.

Team members will get additional training and onsite support. SPPR says it is also making changes to the staffing model to "better serve the needs of the facility."

Regular building and programming hours will resume Sunday.