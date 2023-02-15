Open in App
Saint Paul, MN
See more from this location?
CBS Minnesota

Jimmy Lee Recreation Center reopening weeks after employee shot teenager

By WCCO Staff,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HgjyP_0knZKZiU00

St. Paul city employee charged with shooting teenager at rec center 02:19

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul recreation center is reopening Saturday nearly a month after an employee shot a 16-year-old boy .

The Jimmy Lee Rec Center says it will welcome the community back inside with various free activities including open swimming and gym games.

Twenty-six-year-old Exavir Binford, Jr. allegedly shot JuVaughn Turner after an altercation at the recreation center last month.

RELATED: St. Paul rec center shooting: Family identifies 16-year-old victim as JuVaughn Turner

As many as 100 young people were at the recreation center when the shooting happened.

Binford is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation says it has spent the last several weeks evaluating operations and procedures and has increased security measures.

The rec center will get a new access control system, security camera upgrade and improved common areas before or shortly after reopening.

Team members will get additional training and onsite support. SPPR says it is also making changes to the staffing model to "better serve the needs of the facility."

Regular building and programming hours will resume Sunday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Paul, MN newsLocal Saint Paul, MN
2 fatally shot, 3 injured after celebration of life at St. Paul senior living center
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Grieving family shares memories of Larry Jiles Jr., aka Chef Hot Hands
Saint Paul, MN6 hours ago
Larry "Chef Hot Hands" Jiles Jr. among men killed in St. Paul shooting
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen strikes pedestrian in St. Cloud parking lot, leads police on chase
Saint Cloud, MN14 hours ago
Free snowstorm parking lot program in Minneapolis, St. Paul was a big hit
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
3 teenagers shot at funeral reception for Harding High School stabbing victim
Saint Paul, MN3 days ago
Kurtis Neu sentenced to probation for illegally filming men inside MN State Fair bathroom stalls
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
As St. Paul reels from deadly weekend, gun control opponents recognize prevention bills may pass this session at Capitol
Saint Paul, MN9 hours ago
St. Paul preschool literacy program aims to narrow Minnesota's wide achievement gap
Saint Paul, MN10 hours ago
After rainy, slushy Monday, metro residents worry about icy Tuesday
Saint Paul, MN4 hours ago
MnDOT, State Patrol applaud Minnesotans for staying home, keeping crash numbers lower than anticipated
Saint Paul, MN4 days ago
"It all came together in exactly the right way": Minnesota families welcome blizzard babies
Owatonna, MN4 days ago
Evers wants extended bar hours for Republican convention
Milwaukee, WI11 hours ago
Underserved neighborhoods given boost to switch over to clean, solar energy
Minneapolis, MN10 hours ago
NEXT Weather: Wintry mix arrives for Monday morning commute
Minneapolis, MN21 hours ago
Santos was questioned by U.S. Secret Service in 2017 credit card fraud probe
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Kaprizov caps hat trick in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ukrainian Minnesotans remain hopeful one year since Russia's invasion
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy