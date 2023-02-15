Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
Gothamist

Brooklyn U-Haul driver was suffering mental health crisis, has prior arrests: NYPD

By Catalina Gonella,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316vUp_0knZHuAG00
Police investigate the scene where a driver rammed into several pedestrians in Brooklyn.

Police said the driver who fatally hit one pedestrian and injured seven others with a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn on Monday was suffering a mental health crisis during the violent incident while off of his medication.

Weng Sor, 62, of Las Vegas, Nev., was taken into custody Monday afternoon after hitting eight pedestrians while erratically driving the rented truck through several Brooklyn neighborhoods’ streets, sidewalks and bike lanes, speeding through red lights, police said. A 44-year-old man who sustained injuries to his head after being thrown off his bicycle later died at the hospital, cops said. Seven others ranging in ages from 30 to 66 were injured, including one police officer.

According to Chief of Detectives James Essig, Sor said he saw an invisible object come towards his car on Monday morning.

“And at that point, he says, ‘I've had enough,’ and he goes on his rampage,” Essig said.

The suspect’s family confirmed that he was off of his medication at the time, according to police.

“Based on interviews with his family members, and confirmed when interrogated by members of the New York City detective bureau, we believe Mr. Sor was suffering from a mental health crisis,” Essig said. “At this time, there is no nexus to terrorism.”

Sor was charged with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder, Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUJJE_0knZHuAG00

“NYPD investigators are working with our law enforcement partners including prosecutors to build the strongest case possible and to deliver a measure of justice to these victims,” Sewell said.

Attorney information for Sor was not available.

Sor was stopped while driving multiple times in the days leading up to the incident, according to police. Just eight days before the incident on Feb. 5, he was arrested for reckless driving and marijuana possession by South Carolina Highway Patrol, Essig said. On Feb. 8, he was stopped by New York Highway Patrol and given summonses for speeding and having a commercial vehicle on the Belt Parkway.

According to Essig, Sor had rented the truck in Florida on Feb. 4 before making his way up to New York. On Feb. 8, Sor showed up to his estranged wife and son’s residence to take a shower, and got into an argument with his son, cops said.

Sor also has a number of prior arrests, mostly in his native town of Las Vegas, dating back to the early 2000s, Essig said. Those include a DWI in 2002, evading a police officer in 2002, battery in 2005, resisting arrest 2014, domestic battery in 2015, battery with a deadly weapon in 2017 and battery with a deadly weapon in 2020, Essig said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
No charges against NYPD officers who shot a man with a BB gun during Brooklyn car stop
Brooklyn, NY13 hours ago
Extra Extra: The kids are okay (still hanging out at mall food courts)
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Lawmakers want to end lengthy gas cut-offs in NYC public housing
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
About 90% of drivers searched or arrested by the NYPD in 2022 were Black or Latino
New York City, NY4 days ago
Relief on the way for 5 NYC parks getting public toilets in 2024
New York City, NY9 hours ago
MTA gives suburban riders $200 million boost as full Grand Central Madison service opens
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC families displaced by Hurricane Ida to be removed from downtown hotel
New York City, NY1 day ago
Striking Uber, Lyft drivers to skip LaGuardia Airport pickups Sunday
New York City, NY2 days ago
New Yorkers help save Lakota, a language beset by an ‘unfortunate history’
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Early Addition: In retrospect, the New York/New Jersey MetroStars was a fun team name
New York City, NY16 hours ago
NYPD to increase patrols at houses of worship ahead of planned ‘Day of Hate’
New York City, NY3 days ago
Mother of Brooklyn U-Haul truck victim needs visa to attend funeral
Brooklyn, NY6 days ago
Suspect who burned pride flag at SoHo restaurant arrested, police say
Manhattan, NY5 days ago
Montefiore residents and fellows to unionize
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Former NYC jails union leader Norman Seabrook wins early release
New York City, NY3 days ago
Mayor Adams’ top public safety official refuses to explain role
New York City, NY3 days ago
How much is remote work worth? New York City is about to find out.
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Calling all New Yorkers: A few numbers with the 212 area code are back in circulation
New York City, NY2 days ago
City pumps brakes on plan to add third lane to BQE in Brooklyn Heights
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
NYC launches new office to help everyday New Yorkers shape their own neighborhoods
New York City, NY4 days ago
NYPD investigating hate crime after woman set pride flag on fire outside SoHo restaurant
New York City, NY7 days ago
NYC snow predictions upped to 5 inches in some areas
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Malcolm X's family intend to file $100M lawsuit saying NYC, state and feds conspired to kill icon
New York City, NY6 days ago
Have a question about public safety? NYC officials want to hear from you.
New York City, NY4 days ago
Got long COVID? Here’s what NYC’s private health care can offer.
New York City, NY4 days ago
Overhaul of private trash pickup in NYC delayed until 2024
New York City, NY5 days ago
Alligator pulled from Prospect Park lake undergoing treatment
Bronx, NY5 days ago
Extra Extra: The Buy Nothing groups are beefing
New York City, NY4 days ago
The animals that captivated New Yorkers this year: Where are they now?
New York City, NY6 days ago
Landlord seeks to evict elderly ‘COVID refugees’ from rent-stabilized Hell’s Kitchen home of 43 years
New York City, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy