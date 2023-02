Police investigate the scene of a shooting late Monday at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. File photo | Associated Press

After an incident of gun violence on the campus of Michigan State University Monday, the gunman died by suicide, a common occurrence that leaves experts to wonder about the motive.

The gunman, now identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities at the scene.