Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

‘Everyone was needed for me to be here today’: Queens woman with sickle cell meets blood donors

By Michelle Ross,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mhbwv_0knZGBCo00

NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – A dozen people who had never met before gathered at New York Blood Center’s donor center on the Upper East Side on Tuesday morning because they have something in common. They’ve all played a part in saving Stacey Sottile’s life by simply donating blood.

“Everyone was needed for me to be here today,” Sottile said.

Sottile was diagnosed with sickle cell disease when she was only 11 months old. She’s now 51. The Queens-born woman has been in and out of the hospital her entire life and has received hundreds of blood transfusions.

“Living with sickle cell, it’s very rough,” Sottile added. “It’s a very painful disease.”

She received a sweet Valentine’s Day sweet on Tuesday when she met a dozen of those selfless people who donated their blood. Her donors are both men and women and range in age from 31 to 71 years old.

Annemarie Appell is one of them and has donated 283 times since the 80s.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 News Headlines

“If you don’t do it, people are not going to live,” Appell said. “They need the donations. Every day people need. They have car accidents, anything,” Appell said.

Grace Nardi is another donor and first felt inspired to donate when her grandmother needed blood transfusions.

“I wasn’t able to donate my blood in time for her to get the transfusions, but I felt this need to replace what she was able to get and pay that forward for people and I just kept doing it, even after she didn’t need blood transfusions anymore,” Nardi said.

Sickle cell disease is a blood disorder that affects the shape of red blood cells, which carry oxygen all over the body. Because of the sickle-shaped cells, blood flow is minimized or blocked.

New York Blood Center has a team of researchers who study how blood transfusions improve circulation.

Dr. Karina Yazdanbakhsh is a lead researcher and Vice President and Director of Research Development at the Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute.

“The transfusions somehow magically [improve] this blood flow, not just by unblocking it, but also invigorating certain cells that go around and remove and unclog these cells that are stuck in the vascular channel,” Dr. Yazdanbakhsh said.

When Sottile was first diagnosed, doctors told her parents that she couldn’t have children, but she’s proved them wrong.

“I grew up thinking that I would never be a mom, so just to have two healthy young men, it’s a blessing,” Sottile said. “I just want to thank any potential donors out there and all the donors that showed up.”

The gratitude that Sottile feels is the same way many other patients feel when receiving that life-saving blood. To find a blood donation center or blood drive near you, visit New York Blood Center’s website here . One blood donation can save up to three lives.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
NYC heroin users testing for skin-eating drug ‘tranq’: ‘It destroys your body’
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Pro skateboarder from the Bronx gets recognition at home
Bronx, NY7 hours ago
Families displaced by Ida to be removed from NYC hotel
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Harlem woman teaches hair care boot camp to help young people launch careers
Manhattan, NY4 hours ago
Donations pour in for Brooklyn man renting truck to feed families
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
African American professionals impart wisdom to Long Island students
Bay Shore, NY3 days ago
New York City organizations support asylum seekers
New York City, NY2 days ago
‘Powder keg’ for 9/11: 1993 trade center bombing remembered
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYPD urges officers, community to keep watch for antisemitic acts
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYC facing $100M lawsuit from family of cyclist killed in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY8 hours ago
Paterson to revitalize baseball field after $600K donation
Paterson, NJ6 hours ago
NY, NJ storm timeline: When will snow arrive?
New York City, NY7 hours ago
‘Really affirming’: NYC’s Queer Urban Orchestra highlights LGBTQ composers
New York City, NY2 days ago
Retired NYPD officer dies in Brooklyn fire
Brooklyn, NY5 hours ago
NYC’s outdoor dining sheds may come down during winter
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Man hit repeatedly with glass bottle during unprovoked attack in SoHo: NYPD
New York City, NY15 hours ago
PIX on Politics talks NYC charter school protests, DNC, and more
New York City, NY1 day ago
Uber, Lyft drivers hold LaGuardia strike, call for higher pay
New York City, NY1 day ago
Pushing for diversity on New York’s stages
New York City, NY5 hours ago
How residents are leading in new audits of NYC public housing
New York City, NY1 day ago
Pandemic-era SNAP benefits ending in New York
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYPD officers honored at Rangers game for U-Haul rampage heroism
New York City, NY13 hours ago
PIX11 Special: Presumed Guilty
New York City, NY3 days ago
Queens Wendy’s massacre hero carried co-worker on his shoulder
New York City, NY4 days ago
All aboard! Full LIRR service pulls into Grand Central Madison
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Opening arguments made in 2nd Thomas Valva freezing death trial in NY
New York City, NY8 hours ago
NJ DreamWorks decoration fell from damaged rope, hurt 4
East Rutherford, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy