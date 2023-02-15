Open in App
Texarkana, TX
See more from this location?
Four States News

A&M-Texarkana to Host Preview Day on February 17th

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQj2B_0knZEsn700
Texas A&M TexarkanaPhoto byTexas A&M Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana will host its spring preview day on Friday, February 17th. The event, open to anyone interested in attending A&M-Texarkana and their families, will take place on the A&M-Texarkana campus from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The first 200 students to attend will receive a free t-shirt.

There will be information available for all types of future students, from first-time freshmen to transfer and graduate students. Potential students can learn about academic programs and majors, financial aid (including cost of attendance and scholarships), student life, student success initiatives, and the university honors program. There will also be a period dedicated to answering the most frequently asked questions by parents and guardians.

Read More

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Atlanta Middle School Earns National Distinction
Atlanta, TX13 days ago
“Paying It Forward” Black History Month Program To Be Held At UA Hope-Texarkana
Texarkana, AR18 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
TMS To Host Arkansas Archeology Month Activities at P. J. Ahern Home
Texarkana, AR6 days ago
UAHT Kid's College 2023 Teacher Proposals Now Being Accepted
Texarkana, AR6 days ago
Financial Advising Community Education Workshops to be Offered at UA Texarkana
Texarkana, AR6 days ago
George Tobolowsky Workshop and Reception Held at Regional Arts Center
Texarkana, TX6 days ago
Go To UAHT Tuition and Fee Free With The ARFutrue Grant
Texarkana, AR10 days ago
City will hosts meet and greet with EPA Region 6 representative
Texarkana, TX5 days ago
Apply Now For The Arkanas High Collegiate Academy High School at UA Texarkana
Texarkana, AR13 days ago
Celebrate Black History Month At Texarkana College with Community Influencers
Texarkana, TX13 days ago
TMS to Host Dinner Exploring Soul Food in Southern Culture at P. J. Ahern Home
Texarkana, TX13 days ago
Atlanta High School Students Advance to State Film Festival
Atlanta, TX13 days ago
Fifth Annual Wagons For Veterans Cookout March 11 At Fairgrounds
Texarkana, AR18 days ago
Redwater High School UIL Academic Team Earns Twelve Awards
Redwater, TX19 days ago
2023 Agricultural Exposition and Conference
Texarkana, AR22 days ago
“Teen Click it or Ticket" Urges Buckling Up To Save A Life
Atlanta, TX22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy