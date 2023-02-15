A&M-Texarkana to Host Preview Day on February 17th

Texas A&M Texarkana Photo by Texas A&M Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana will host its spring preview day on Friday, February 17th. The event, open to anyone interested in attending A&M-Texarkana and their families, will take place on the A&M-Texarkana campus from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The first 200 students to attend will receive a free t-shirt.

There will be information available for all types of future students, from first-time freshmen to transfer and graduate students. Potential students can learn about academic programs and majors, financial aid (including cost of attendance and scholarships), student life, student success initiatives, and the university honors program. There will also be a period dedicated to answering the most frequently asked questions by parents and guardians.

