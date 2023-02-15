Gardner-Johnson Trashes Smith-Schuster for Trolling Teammate

A Valentine’s Day-themed roast did not go over well within the Philadelphia camp.

Eagles players are calling out Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for trolling Philadelphia cornerback James Bradberry on Twitter with a pointed Valentine’s Day-themed message . And the latest to chime in is Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson with a harsh series of tweets aimed at Smith-Schuster.

Gardner-Johnson pulled no punches in his Twitter screed on Tuesday. His first blast came in the form of a quote tweet with the Eagles player saying, “School boys acting gangsta …..” just before 5 p.m. ET. The next tweet came two minutes later at 5:01 p.m., stating, “JuJu ran from me when I check him in game then 10 got his smoke” with several emojis.

Gardner-Johnson went on to point out how he had more interceptions this season (six) than Smith-Schuster’s 2022 touchdown total (three), adding that maybe he should switch from safety to wide receiver.

Smith-Schuster had posted an illustration on Twitter earlier Tuesday featuring a photo of Bradberry with the caption “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

It was a thinly veiled insult aimed at Bradberry, who was responsible for the key defensive holding penalty in the final minute of the Super Bowl. The penalty set Kansas City up for the game-winning field goal.

A.J. Brown is the other Eagles player to call out Smith-Schuster .