Subway mulls sale after another record year

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Subway is mulling a potential sale of the company on the heels of a record year of sales, the sandwich chain announced Tuesday.

Subway recorded a significant increase in 2022, marking the second consecutive year of record sales. Tuesday's press release said there is no assurance that a sale will be made or when it could take place.

"The management team remains committed to the future and will continue to execute against its multi-year transformation journey, which includes a focus on menu innovation, modernization of restaurants and improvements to its overall guest experience," the press release said.

Financial giant J.P. Morgan will advise Subway throughout the process of seeking a sale, the company said. J.P. Morgan is also engaged in advising the billionaire Glazer family in the sale of the Premier League soccer club Manchester United, reported by Bloomberg.

Earlier in February, Subway reported that global same-store sales increased 9.2% in 2022. In North America sales increased by more than 7% and the company said average weekly sales records are consistently being surpassed. Digital sales have been a boon in particular, growing by double digit percentage points.

"There is currently a lot of excitement around the Subway brand amongst fellow franchisees, their teams and guests," said Dennis Reed, multi-unit Subway franchisee, in a statement.

"The company's focus on elevating the guest experience and operations over the past 24 months has resulted in positive feedback about the brand's updated, energetic and innovative new menu and look, and ultimately, is leading to an increase in traffic and sales at my restaurants."

In January, the Wall Street Journal estimated that Subway could be worth up to $10 billion. According to CNN , a $10 billion sale would be one of the biggest for a fast-food chain since Dunkin' Donuts was sold for more than $11 billion in 2020.

