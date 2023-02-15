Open in App
FOX 5 San Diego

Yellowcard coming to Petco Park on North American tour

By Sir Milo Loftin,

13 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Ocean Avenue will be located at Petco Park this summer when Yellowcard comes to town as part of their North American tour.

The pop-punk band, known for their early 2000s hits like “Ocean Avenue” and “Lights and Sounds,” will be coming to San Diego on Aug. 1.

Presale tickets for the San Diego show go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m., with general ticket sales going live on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Yellowcard, which is made up of Ryan Key (vocals, guitar), Sean Mackin (violin), Ryan Mendez (guitar) and Josh Portman (bass), will be celebrating the 20-year anniversary of their breakout album “Ocean Avenue.”

“Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again,” said a quote attributed to Key. “Much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends. Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”

Joining Yellowcard in San Diego will be the groups Anberlin, Mayday Parade and This Wild Life. The band Story of the Year will also be joining the tour at other select dates.

The 22-show will kick off with a July 5 show in Baltimore and finish up on Aug. 8 in Denver.

The tour announcement comes off the heels of their headlining reunion at Riot Fest in Chicago on Sep. 17, 2022.

