Former South Carolina Assistant Receives Promotion

Per multiple reports, a face familiar to South Carolina, Mike Bobo, has become the Georgia Bulldogs new offensive coordinator.

The coaching carousel strikes almost every football program in some capacity during the offseason, whether it's coaches being fired, assistants earning promotions elsewhere, or some deciding to hang it up for good. Not all coaching moves, however, are created equal as some can have a seismic impact not just on their program, but with their respective competition as well, and that's what happened in Athens early Tuesday morning.

It's been reported by multiple outlets that Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, one of the biggest cogs in the Bulldogs recent rise to the top of college football, is heading back to the NFL to take the same position with the Baltimore Ravens. This was then followed up quickly with the news release of Georgia offensive analyst Mike Bobo being promoted to fill the now vacant offensive play-caller position.

There's multiple reasons why these moves impact Shane Beamer and South Carolina's Football program. Starting with the loss of Todd Monken, the playing field now becomes more even for the rest of the SEC, as the Bulldogs' offense reached heights under Todd the program had never seen, being almost perceived in the same light as Georgia's defense. Monken didn't have elite talent across the roster, but knew exactly which buttons to push and how to maximize each player's potential .

This leads us to Georgia's new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo, whom South Carolina's Football program and fanbase is quite familiar with. Bobo served an earlier stint as the Bulldogs offensive play-caller between 2007 and 2014 under Mark Richt. After an unsuccessful run as Colorado State's head coach, Bobo was hired by then South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp for the 2020 season as the Gamecocks' play-caller, a year that outside of an All-SEC campaign from running back Kevin Harris, didn't go well for either side.

Fast forward three years later, and the Gamecocks now find themselves potentially facing a former employee for years to come, considering Bobo's ties to Georgia that date all the way back to his college days. What Mike Bobo might have picked up from Todd Monken in the past year remains to be seen, as Mike Bobo is a bit of a throwback in terms of his offensive philosophy, believing in a strong ground game from under-center that sets up everything else in his offense.

One thing's for certain, the matchups between South Carolina and Georgia will now be even a little more personal with the ties that multiple coaches possess with both programs.

