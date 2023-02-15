The Rockets Are Currently Paying $84 Million To Players That Aren't On The Roster
By Lee Tran,
13 days ago
The Rockets are paying money to a number of players that aren't on the team.
There are times when teams pay players that aren't on the roster. That typically happens when a player gets bought out or waived, as the team typically agrees to pay them most of it not all of their salary and let them become a free agent.
A recent post by Legion Hoops revealed that the Houston Rockets are currently paying $84 million to players that aren't on the roster. The list of names notably includes point guard John Wall , who makes up more than half of that sum at $47.5 million.
This is definitely a crazy sum to be paying players that aren't even on the roster as of right now, but it partly makes sense. The Houston Rockets are currently a rebuilding team, and those teams generally prioritize the development of their young players. There are some players such as Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun that have already shown the potential to become All-Star-level players, and it is imperative for the team to get them as much experience as possible.
Three-time champion Danny Green is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent/attorney Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. The Cavs can offer Green significant opportunity to make an impact on a playoff team.
There is no doubt that Danny Green could help the Cleveland Cavaliers, as he is a solid 3 and D veteran who has championship experience. The Cavaliers are a relatively young team, and adding the right veterans is crucial for them.
We will see how well the Cleveland Cavaliers do for the rest of the season. They are definitely dark horse contenders for the championship, and we'll see what happens in the future.
