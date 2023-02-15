Open in App
Houston, TX
FadeawayWorld.net

The Rockets Are Currently Paying $84 Million To Players That Aren't On The Roster

By Lee Tran,

13 days ago

The Rockets are paying money to a number of players that aren't on the team.

Credit: Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

There are times when teams pay players that aren't on the roster. That typically happens when a player gets bought out or waived, as the team typically agrees to pay them most of it not all of their salary and let them become a free agent.

A recent post by Legion Hoops revealed that the Houston Rockets are currently paying $84 million to players that aren't on the roster. The list of names notably includes point guard John Wall , who makes up more than half of that sum at $47.5 million.

This is definitely a crazy sum to be paying players that aren't even on the roster as of right now, but it partly makes sense. The Houston Rockets are currently a rebuilding team, and those teams generally prioritize the development of their young players. There are some players such as Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun that have already shown the potential to become All-Star-level players, and it is imperative for the team to get them as much experience as possible.

There are a large number of teams that are willing to buy out veterans to let their young players have more playing time. For example, Russell Westbrook is a player that is a buyout candidate as he is on a rebuilding Jazz team, though he is reportedly open to playing for the team as well. This strategy definitely isn't unique to the Houston Rockets, and other teams likely have players they are paying that aren't on the roster as well.

The Houston Rockets Recently Bought Out Danny Green

Danny Green was the most recent veteran to be bought out by the Houston Rockets, and it seems as though he has already found a new home. It was recently revealed that he is nearing an agreement to join the Cleveland Cavaliers after his buyout agreement with the Rockets.

Three-time champion Danny Green is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent/attorney Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. The Cavs can offer Green significant opportunity to make an impact on a playoff team.

There is no doubt that Danny Green could help the Cleveland Cavaliers, as he is a solid 3 and D veteran who has championship experience. The Cavaliers are a relatively young team, and adding the right veterans is crucial for them.

We will see how well the Cleveland Cavaliers do for the rest of the season. They are definitely dark horse contenders for the championship, and we'll see what happens in the future.

