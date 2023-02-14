Iga Swiatek hits the ‘reset’ button after disappointing start to the season

The world No. 1 admitted to putting too much pressure on herself.

Iga Swiatek revealed that she needed to ‘reset’ following her early exit from the Australian Open last month.

After soaring to the top of the rankings in 2022, bagging two Grand Slam titles along the way, the Pole was the heavy favourite to win in Melbourne but was defeated by Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.

Swiatek admitted that her near-flawless performance last year had ‘messed with’ her head and created unrealistic expectations.

‘’Exactly what I needed was to reset it a little bit and I knew what I did wrong at the Australian Open and over my whole stay in Australia,’’ Swiatek said.

‘’I really wanted to focus on getting my expectations lower and not expect from myself that I'm gonna, you know, play perfectly all the time.

‘'Last season was so strange, actually, that it can actually mess up with your head a little bit.

‘’I really wanted to get both my feet on the ground, just focus on hard work and what I have to do on court.

‘’I was really happy because we did. I would say even in the last part of the preseason, our practices were really intense and like, the volume was also pretty big.

‘’So I feel like I could really focus on the technical stuff and just improve as a player.’’

The world No. 1 will kickstart her Qatar Open campaign on Wednesday as defending champion and will face Danielle Collins in the round of 16.

‘’I want to start this tournament as any other player, and we all do that and start from the same spot," Swiatek added.

"There's so many matches to win, so many obstacles to overcome that I want to be focused just on the next step.

