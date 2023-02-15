Man dies in construction accident at ice cream plant in Indiana

A man has died after a construction vehicle backed over him at an ice cream plant in Indiana.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release , Fort Wayne Police Department said officers were called about a deadly motor vehicle crash on Monday morning at Edy’s Ice Cream Plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to WPTA .

Witnesses told police that the victim was on his phone and was unaware of the construction vehicle backing up, police say. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

The man died at the scene, police said, according to WPTA . All construction work in the area has stopped until the investigation has been completed.

The coroner’s office is expected to release the cause and manner of death pending a next of kin notification, Fort Wayne Police Department said.