These Kansas City bars near the Chiefs parade route are hosting parties on Wednesday
By Joseph Hernandez,
13 days ago
The Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade starts at noon on Wednesday at Grand Boulevard and Sixth Street. It will proceed south down Grand Boulevard until turning right on Pershing Road and ending at Union Station.
Bars along the route are gearing up to host fans before, during and after the festivities — some starting as early as 8 a.m.
Here’s where you can go to cheers to the Chiefs. Heads up, some spots have covers or require tickets.
AFTERWORD TAVERN AND SHELVES
1834 Grand Blvd.
The books stay on the shelves for this watch party . It’s a $10 cover for indoor seating, and the outdoor patio is free.
Big deals are happening at the KC Daiquiri Shop during the parade . Open from 8-11 a.m., join them for their parade brunch, which is all-you-can-eat, costs $50 and gives you a great view of the parade.
KC LIVE! BLOCK
13 Grand Blvd.
The party rages on right outside the parade route in the KC Live! Block . Opening at 10 a.m., join the party with free live entertainment, giveaways and more.
