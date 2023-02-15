These Kansas City bars near the Chiefs parade route are hosting parties on Wednesday

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade starts at noon on Wednesday at Grand Boulevard and Sixth Street. It will proceed south down Grand Boulevard until turning right on Pershing Road and ending at Union Station.

Bars along the route are gearing up to host fans before, during and after the festivities — some starting as early as 8 a.m.

Here’s where you can go to cheers to the Chiefs. Heads up, some spots have covers or require tickets.

AFTERWORD TAVERN AND SHELVES

1834 Grand Blvd.

The books stay on the shelves for this watch party . It’s a $10 cover for indoor seating, and the outdoor patio is free.

The bar opens at 10 a.m.

BORDER BREWING CO.

512 E. 18 St.

They will open up at 9 a.m., bright and early for the parade.

BREWERY EMPERIAL

1829 Oak St.

The brewery opens at 9 a.m. with beer to-go, along with hot and cold beverages and breakfast burritos while supplies last.

BOULEVARD BREWERY

2534 Madison Ave.

The first 1,528 fans to visit the tailgate station near 2534 Madison Ave. will get a free Boulevard Wheat, courtesy of Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

The party starts at 10 a.m.

CASUAL ANIMAL

1725 McGee St.

Get your pre-parade kegs and eggs at Casual Animal, which opens up at a special time of 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

CITY BARREL

1740 Holmes St.

The bar opens up at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to welcome paradegoers. They have food and drink specials running until 5 p.m.

GRINDERS

417 E. 18th St.

The Crossroads location opens up at 10 a.m. with drink specials , such as the Mahomes-A-Rita and Kelce Kool-Aid. You can also get yourself a Chiefsteak .

International Tap House

403 E. 18th St.

The Crossroads bar opens at 10 a.m. for the parade .

KC DAIQUIRI SHOP

1116 Grand Blvd.

Big deals are happening at the KC Daiquiri Shop during the parade . Open from 8-11 a.m., join them for their parade brunch, which is all-you-can-eat, costs $50 and gives you a great view of the parade.

KC LIVE! BLOCK

13 Grand Blvd.

The party rages on right outside the parade route in the KC Live! Block . Opening at 10 a.m., join the party with free live entertainment, giveaways and more.

KING G

500 E. 18th St.

The bar and sandwich shop opens up at 11 a.m. for your pre and post-parade festivities.

RECORDBAR

1520 Grand Blvd.

A watch party and celebration are taking place at recordBar. They open their doors at 9 a.m. and you can get tickets for the party here . It’s $10 for general admission and $50 for a VIP spot.

UP-DOWN

101 Southwest Blvd.

Get your game on at the arcade bar, which opens up at 8 a.m. Every TV will show the parade if you can’t find a good spot to watch on the route.