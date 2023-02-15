WWE NXT live results: Jacy Jayne explains her actions

Bron Breakker and Meiko Satomura are also set to appear.

One week after turning against Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne will explain her actions on NXT tonight.

Toxic Attraction came to an end with Jayne attacking Dolin on NXT last Tuesday. At the conclusion of a "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment, Jayne betrayed Dolin by slamming her head-first into a door and then kicking her in the head. Their breakup came after Roxanne Perez defeated Dolin and Jayne in a triple threat match at Vengeance Day to remain NXT Women's Champion.

Bron Breakker retained his NXT Championship by defeating Grayson Waller in a steel cage match at Vengeance Day. Tonight, Breakker returns to NXT for the first time since that title defense.

Meiko Satomura also returns to NXT tonight as she teams with Perez against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends his title in an open challenge tonight. Tyler Bate vs. Waller, Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton, Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey, and Axiom vs. Damon Kemp have also been announced for the episode.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Opening the show is a men's singles match set up last week. During entrances for the opener, Jacy Jayne is shown in a split-screen as she is arriving to the Performance Center.

Tyler Bate defeated Grayson Waller

Bate pinned Waller in a great bout. This was one of Waller's best matches on NXT television, if not his best. Bate is a fantastic pro wrestler.

Waller gets the drop on Bate at the start. Bate fights back and peppers Waller, but Waller cuts off Bate some time thereafter. Bate again fights back, and he steps up his attack. Standing shooting star by Bate leads to the first pinning attempt of the match, but Waller kicks out.

The fighting spills outside and they brawl around ringside. Waller hops back into the ring, only to return outside with a baseball slide. Waller slides out to the floor, and he hits Bate with a lariat just before the show cuts to a split-screen commercial break.

Waller is punishing Bate as the show comes back from commercial. Bate comes back yet again with a rally. Stepping up his attack once more, Bate twice springs off the ropes to counter Waller. Bate also jumps off the middle rope with a flying uppercut, and he follows with a side suplex. Bate holds on for a cradle, but Wallers kicks out again. Bate utilizes an airplane spin for another near fall.

Snuffing out the rally, Waller counters Bate for a near fall. It was Bate's turn to kick out. Amid dueling chants, Waller tunes up the band for Sweet Chin Music like he is Shawn Michaels. Waller stomps the mat signaling for a superkick. Bate blocks it, and Bate delivers a superkick of his own. Bate goes for a cover, but Waller is able to get a rope break in a last ditch effort.

Waller gets a two count with a handful of trunks just before they go home. For the finish, Bate does a sunset flip into the ring. Waller drops to his knees and hooks Bate's legs for a pin cover. Waller then cheats by grabbing the ropes for illegal leverage. The referee catches Waller and breaks the count. Bate reverses the pinning attempt, and he cradles Waller for a three count to win the match. Waller protests with the ref, but he lost.

Waller would later storm into the Gorilla Position screaming at Shawn Michaels. Waller is yelling at HBK when Matt Bloom steps in to push Waller out of Gorilla.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen are talking in the locker room. Jensen is nervous because he is a virgin who has never kissed a girl. Tonight he has a date with Kiana James. Briggs is giving him a pep talk when in walks Fallon Henley, and she reluctantly tells Jensen to have a good time. Away Jensen goes, headed for his date Kiana.

Apollo Crews in a vignette addresses Dabbo-Kato about the sneak attack at Vengeance Day. Crews is angry and confused about being jumped, and Crews briefly talks about his history with Dabbo-Kato on the main roster. Crews is now out for revenge.

Jacy Jayne is headed to the ring for a monologue. Jayne begins by proclaiming she is the talk of NXT. Ranting about herself, Jayne boasts about booting Gigi Dolan in the face. Jayce says she has watched it a thousand times, but what is better than that? A thousand and one, and Jayne throws to a video package that recaps the turn from last week.

Jayne mocks Dolan, and Jayne insults the live studio audience. The angle last week spoofed the breakup of the Rockers, and Jayne says Dolan is "Jannetty" in this scenario. Jayne also calls her "Chucky" before saying no ones cares about her. "Screw you," Jayne says in addressing Dolan.

Jayne proclaims herself to be the "last women standing" amongst the Toxic Attraction trio.

Thea Hail is preparing for her match when Duke Hudson asks her what happened when Schism kidnapped her last week. She does not explain, and Andre Chase tells her she can postpone her match tonight. Hail responds by saying that is "the Chase U way," and she heads to the ring.

A vignette profiles Sol Ruca. She is a free spirit. Ruca details her background and past, and shows her future sure looks bright. Great stuff here.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Thea Hail (with Andre Chase & Duke Hudson)

Stratton pinned Hail after distraction from The Schism. More of a plot device than a match, Hail is sure bothered by the cult faction.

The Dyad team from The Schism group show up standing in the studio audience wearing masks, which distracts Hail. Joe Gacy appears a few moments later standing on a perch above the ring. The sight of him distresses Hail, and she pleads with him to go away like he is a monster in a horror film.

Stratton takes advantage of the distraction, and Stratton works over Hail. Despite that, Hail fights from underneath as a babyface in peril. Hail makes a comeback, and she leaps out of the ring with a dive. Ava Raine then appears at ringside, which further distracts Hail. Stratton capitalizes, and Stratton does the Christopher Daniels' Best Moonsault Ever. Stratton then scores a pinfall.

Javier Bernal in a skit asks Tatum Paxley to be his Valentine. Bernal then turns to ask Ivy Nile, and she puts him in a Dragon Sleeper. Suddenly, the voice of Isla Dawn is cutting a promo on Paxley and Nile. This was about as good as the worst Dungeon of Doom skit in WCW.

Axiom defeated Damon Kemp

Axiom pinned Kemp in a short, but good match. The match was set up two weeks ago when Kemp attacked Axiom, who gets his revenge tonight.

Hot start by Axiom with some flying moves. Kemp cuts him off, and Kemp punishes Axiom for a brief time. Electric chair into a German suplex by Kemp for a near fall. From there, Axiom makes a comeback. Golden Ratio finisher, and Axiom scores a pinfall.

Jinder Mahal challenges NXT Champion Bron Breakker to a title match

Breakker gets in the ring for what seems to be a monologue. The NXT champ begins speaking, and he is soon interrupted by Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher (Sanga & Veer). Mahal confronts Breakker, and Mahal at first compliments Breakker on being the face of the brand as champion.

Mahal goes on to talk about how he relates to how Breakker having to carry the brand as the champion. Mahal shifts direction as he brings up a small minority of fans that have turned on Breakker. This notion is sold with a group of fans heckling Breakker.

Mahal challenges Breakker to a title match next Tuesday on NXT, and Breakker accepts the challenge. Breakker jokes that Mahal is with the new 3MB, and the studio audience chants "3MB" at Mahal and Indus Sher.

Mahal insists the fans still do not like Breakker, and he insults Breakker one last time before Mahal vows to win the NXT title next week.

Indi Hartwell cuts a promo on Jacy Jayne, which could seem to set up a match between the two.

Wes Lee comes to the ring ready to defend his North American Championship in an open challenge. Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo had last week both teased answering the challenge. They are making their entrance when D'Angelo is attacked by Dijak. Stacks comes to the D'Angelo's aid, and all three scuffle their way off the stage.

Meanwhile, Lee is watching the melee when he is jumped by Von Wagner. He is answering the open challenge. Wagner pummels Lee as the bell sounds to start the title match.

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defeated Von Wagner (with Mr. Stone) to retain his title

Lee pinned Wagner in a short, action-packed match. Wagner lost clean, so his push is seemingly on the rocks despite being a monster heel. On the other hand, Lee is getting a strong push.

Wagner is in control as the match underway, but Lee soon fights back. The monster heel cuts off the champion, and Wagner proceeds to pummel Lee some more. Outside the ring, Wagner smashes Lee's head on the announce desk.

Lee still manages to make a comeback, and he staggers Wagner with a series of superkicks. Lee delivers a Cardiac Kick, and Lee pins Wagner clean as a sheet. Down goes the monster.

In a skit that aired before the next match, Hank Walker is seen wearing his new gear. He wore a basic black singlet with "WALKER" across the front. News boots had not yet arrived, so Walker is wearing his old cowboy boots. Drew Gulak gifts Walker a pair of wrestling boots.

Charlie Dempsey defeated Hank Walker (with Drew Gulak)

Dempsey submits Walker in a short match. Dempsey stretches Walker, and Dempsey continues to do so after the match. Gulak does not try to help, and he has a staredown with Dempsey before Gulak leaves alongside Dempsey.

Mr. Stone rants and raves at Von Wagner in the locker room following Wagner's loss earlier in the show.

NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus are playing pool in a bar when Pretty Deadly challenge them to game of billiards. Pretty Deadly lose a bunch of games in a row, and Gallus sticks them with a hefty bar tab. Somehow this all is leading to a tag team title match next week.

Ilja Dragunov is being interviewed backstage by McKenzie Mitchell when he is interrupted by Trick Williams, who is in the ring calling out Dragunov. Williams continues cutting a promo on Dragunov, as Dragunov makes his way to the ring. He confronts Williams face-to-face. Williams cheap shots Dragunov with a punch. Dragunov responds with a kick that drops Williams, and Williams rolls out of the ring.

Out comes JD McDonagh to confront Dragunov. McDonagh blames Dragunov for injuring his eye during an attack last Tuesday. McDonagh threatens to beat Dragunov so badly that he cannot hold his own son. That remark enrages Dragunov, and he looks ready to fight McDonagh. Before Dragunov can, he is jumped from behind by Williams. Dragunov is dropped by Williams, and McDonagh watches on. McDonagh teases getting into the ring, but he leaves instead.

Williams against Dragunov in a match is later made official for next Tuesday on NXT.

Kiana James is being dropped off at her home after her date with Brooks Jensen. This builds to them almost kissing when they are interrupted by Fallon Henley and Briggs. Henley insists on telling Jensen that James is cheating on him, but that is a swerve.

Turns out the Zack character that Henley overheard James profess her love to is James' brother. Someone portraying him makes a cameo appearance, and Henley looks bad in ruining the romantic moment.

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura defeated Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Satomura was fittingly treated like a returning legend. She and Perez get to shine before the show's last commercial break. Perez does a dive through the ropes, and Satomura jumps off the apron with a senton as the show cuts to the split-screen break.

Chance and Carter are in control when the show returns from commercial, after having turned the tables during the break. Carter and Chance work over Perez, until Satomura tags back into the match. Satomura cleans house with kicks, and she gets a near fall on Carter.

The momentum shifts again when Perez back in. Satomura tries to clean house once more, but she is rocked with a codebreaker from Chance. Satomura is in trouble for the first time in this match. She still fights back, but she is double-teamed by Carter and Chance. Perez tries to help, but to no avail for the moment.

Satomura takes a Super Frankensteiner off the turnbuckles. Carter and Chance trie another tandem move, but Satomura has a counter this time. She fights with Carter, and Satomura lands a Pele kick before they go home. Perez tags in for the finish, and she executes Pop Rocks. Perez then pins Carter to win the match.

Satomura addresses Perez after the match, saying she did Perez a favor. To return the favor, Satomura wants a title match. Perez gladly accepts, and she tells Satomura it would be an honor to defend the championship against her at NXT Roadblock. Looks like the next challenger for Perez is Satomura.