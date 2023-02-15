Open in App
Pleasant Hill, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Two 19-year-old men arrested for Pleasant Hill car break-ins

By Alex Baker,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lchD_0knZ6xsb00

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two 19-year-old men were arrested last week in connection to a series of vehicle burglaries in Pleasant Hill earlier this month, according to a Pleasant Hill PD social media post. The arrest concerns incidents that occurred overnight between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, 2023 when multiple vehicles were burglarized in the Ellinwood area.

VIDEO: Driver intentionally strikes woman at Castro Valley church

An investigation into the case was launched with PHPD patrol officers and detectives. A suspect vehicle was identified and stolen property was tracked to two different locations in Antioch and Elk Grove, according to the post.

Surveillance was conducted and the suspect vehicle was seen at both locations. Search warrants for both locations were attained.

On Feb. 9, a joint group of PHPD officers, detectives, K9 officers, the drone team and the CSI team served warrants at both locations. A search resulted in stolen property being recovered from the auto burglaries.

Evidence of the crimes were also recovered, including:

  • Window punches
  • Gloves
  • Face masks
  • A handgun magazine and ammunition
  • A credit card embosser
(Photo: Pleasant Hill PD)

During the search warrant service, two suspects were identified and interviewed. One was a 19-year-old man from Antioch, the second a 19-year-old man from Elk Grove. PHPD detectives are actively working to return the stolen property to the victims in this case, police said. Results from the investigation will be forwarded to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for review and filing of appropriate charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 minors arrested for robbery, shooting in Antioch
Antioch, CA2 hours ago
Oakland police does not chase robbery suspects, $100K stolen
Oakland, CA1 hour ago
Bay Point man convicted of killing his supervisor at work
San Rafael, CA6 hours ago
Man shot, killed on Pier 5, suspect still at large
San Francisco, CA10 hours ago
Benicia STIIIZY dispensary burglarized for the second time in a month
Benicia, CA3 hours ago
Police: ‘Deadly weekend' in Oakland leaves 5 dead
Oakland, CA8 hours ago
Man with dementia reported missing in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA4 hours ago
Three more shootings reported in Oakland Saturday night
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Van full of cats stolen in Napa
Napa, CA10 hours ago
Heavy gunfire in broad daylight reported in SF's SoMa
San Francisco, CA5 hours ago
Felon arrested in possession of gun, brass knuckles outside of his ex-girlfriend's home
Vallejo, CA1 day ago
Violent weekend in Oakland after multiple shootings, sideshows
Oakland, CA1 day ago
17-year-old arrested for January shooting death of man
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Victim stabbed in stomach while sleeping in car at MLK Park
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of 100-year-old Oakland man
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Vasco Road reopened following fatal accident
Brentwood, CA16 hours ago
Two collisions reported on Hwy 280 in Daly City
Daly City, CA1 day ago
3 dead in 3 hours in separate shooting incidents in Oakland
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Multiple sideshows overnight in Oakland, big rig involved
Oakland, CA2 days ago
30K of instruments stolen from Santa Rosa musicians' co-op
Santa Rosa, CA3 days ago
Suspect steals expensive tools from woodshop at Napa high school, remains at large: police
Napa, CA4 days ago
Man arrested, accused of assaulting Concord officers with car
Hercules, CA4 days ago
Fatal car crash on I-80 in San Pablo
San Pablo, CA2 days ago
San Ramon apartment shooting suspect charged, victim was ex-girlfriend
San Ramon, CA4 days ago
Suspect in brazen SF convenience store robberies arrested
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
New images released to catch 100-year-old Oakland man's killer
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Man arrested for suspected identity theft, check fraud
Mountain View, CA4 days ago
9 stolen cars recovered at Vallejo ‘chop shop'
Vallejo, CA4 days ago
Suspect at large after deadly shooting in Oakland
Oakland, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy