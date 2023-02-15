'Flavor of Love' Star's Niece Killed in Michigan State Mass Shooting

Arielle Diamond Anderson was among three killed in Monday night's tragic shooting.

Flavor of Love alum Deelishis is mourning the tragic loss of her niece, Arielle Diamond Anderson , a junior at Michigan State University, following Monday night's mass shooting.

The former VH1 reality TV star turned radio show host, whose real name is Chandra Davis , had previously turned to Instagram to ask the public for help locating Anderson when she could not be reached on the evening of Feb. 13, after a gunman– later identified by police as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae –opened fire in two separate buildings on the campus of Michigan State University.

According to authorities, after killing three students and injuring at least five, McRae was found dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound and his motive remains unclear.

A relative of Deelishis' later updated followers on the original post with a comment confirming Anderson's passing, "My sweet beautiful niece…RIP baby girl."

"My beautiful niece @ariellediamond_ is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY… she was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her," Deelishis wrote alongside a photo of her niece smiling and proudly wearing a graduation cap.

Monday's statement concluded: "If you know her whereabouts please dm me … in the meantime my family and I ask for your prayers 🙏🏼❤️."

The Instagram post was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities; among them was Basketball Wives star Brandi Maxiell , who wrote, "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 praying for you hard mama."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield added, "Praying for you and your family’s strength 🙏🏽🤍."

Diamond's family later shared this statement with local reporters at WXYZ :

"We lost our precious daughter, granddaughter, sister , niece, cousin, and friend, Arielle Anderson. She means the world to us. As much as we loved her, she loved us and others even more. She was passionate about helping her friends and family, assisting children and serving people.



Driven by her aspiration to tend to the health and welfare of others as a surgeon, she was working diligently to graduate from Michigan State University early to achieve her goals as quickly as possible.



As an Angel here on Earth, Arielle was sweet and loving with an infectious smile that was very contagious.



We are absolutely devastated by this heinous act of violence upon her and many other innocent victims.



While we appreciate the outpouring of the love, support, and prayers we have received thus far, we are grieving and hope that you respect our family’s wishes to remain private at this time.”

Our hearts go out to Deelishis and the rest of Anderson's loved ones.