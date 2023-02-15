Rebel Wilson Responds to Criticism After Attending Parties Following Daughter's Birth

The actress has fallen victim to the mom shamers.

Like most women with kids, Rebel Wilson can't escape mommy-shaming .

The 42-year-old mother of one, who welcomed her first daughter, Royce , via surrogate last year, recently opened up about the criticism she's received over being a mom with an active personal life .

“It was only a week until I got mum-shamed,” she shared, per Just Jared , on the Feb. 13 episode of the Life Uncut podcast . It came as a result of attending Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party and Paris Hilton's wedding anniversary , which fell on the same evening.

“I was shocked at the criticism, because Chris Hemsworth goes to the gym, and people aren’t yelling, 'Where’s your kids?' But why do they do it to every woman?” she said when asked about working through the judgment. “Just because you become a mother, doesn’t mean that you lose your identity as a person. It doesn’t mean you can’t go out with friends or you can’t go on a holiday. It doesn’t mean you can’t have a career.”

She also shared that it was her nanny that suggested she go out, since Royce is typically asleep by 7 p.m. And, as Rebel described it, she's basically attending networking events.

“I’m talking to directors or talking to other actors that might be useful to collaborate with," she noted. "And then we were basically home by midnight.”

Along with recently introducing her daughter, the Pitch Perfect actress also went public with her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma . The pair rang in the new year with a tropical vacation , but are relatively low-key about their personal lives.

Shout out to Rebel for crushing those mommy stereotypes!