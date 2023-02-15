Open in App
Texarkana, TX
Four States News

Celebrate Black History Month At Texarkana College with Community Influencers

13 days ago

Texarkana CollegePhoto byTexarkana College

February 14, 2023– Texarkana College is celebrating Black History Month by hosting a panel discussion with Black professionals who are considered influencers within their career fields and our community. The public is invited to attend the event which will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in TC’s Truman Arnold Student Center from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM. Robert Jones, TC’s Dean of Students and faculty advisor for the Black Student Association, said panel members represent professionals from various career fields including banking, finance, mental health, public safety, health care, and appliance maintenance.

