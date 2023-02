2022 Broken Arrow High School graduate is living her lifelong dream.

Ever since 3rd garage, Kaylin Turnage has wanted to do something in the coffee industry.

“As soon as I turned 18 I got a loan and I got things started,” said Turnage.

She then opened her very own coffee trailer that sits in the parking lot of Smokies on East Kenosha Street in Broken Arrow.

It’s open from 6 a.m.- 10 a.m. on weekdays.

Turnage’s trailer is also known to make an appearance at local events.