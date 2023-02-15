Open in App
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock man caught with video of child sex abuse

By Caitlyn Rooney,

13 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Justin Jones, 31, was arrested in Lubbock and charged with possession of child pornography, according to public records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

Online jail records showed that Jones was arrested on Friday in the 4300 block of 41st Street.

According to a redacted report from the Lubbock Police Department, authorities received CyberTips regarding Jones in both May and June of 2022. Police later found a video that showed child sex abuse on a device belonging to Jones, the report stated.

As of Tuesday, jail records showed that Jones was in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. Jones also had a federal warrant listed; however, his name was not immediately found in federal court records.

