Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Former Beyond Meat COO pleads guilty to nose-biting incident

By Justin Trobaugh,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bhP7M_0knZ3gwR00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey charged after attacking another person near Razorback Stadium has taken a guilty plea deal on Feb. 14.

Victim files civil complaint against former Beyond Meat COO and nose-biting suspect

Ramsey was arrested back in September after he punched the rear windshield of a Subaru that had cut in front of him, bit the driver’s nose, and threatened to kill the driver.

He was facing charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. The Washington County prosecutor says Ramsey pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium

Ramsey’s punishment includes three years on probation and a $1,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fayetteville, AR newsLocal Fayetteville, AR
TN man pleads not guilty to robbing Fayetteville bank
Fayetteville, AR10 hours ago
Proposed bill in Arkansas House would stiffen, broaden penalties for abusing a sports official
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Fayetteville receives ‘Tree City USA’ designation for 28th year
Fayetteville, AR12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Defendant moves for animal cruelty trial delay
Rogers, AR14 hours ago
Bail reduced in Crawford County manslaughter case
Fort Smith, AR8 hours ago
Missouri authorities search for suspect in animal cruelty case
Noel, MO3 days ago
Body found in river near Fort Smith park identified
Fort Smith, AR9 hours ago
Police investigate body found in Fort Smith park
Fort Smith, AR1 day ago
Fort Smith Police arrest two in Brooken Hill shooting
Fort Smith, AR3 days ago
Rogers woman sentenced to 22 years after fleeing police
Rogers, AR3 days ago
Doing Good: 5th graders raise money to buy K9 bulletproof vest
Bella Vista, AR3 hours ago
One woman dead in Van Buren apartment fire
Van Buren, AR3 days ago
Fort Smith mayor talks pilot training program
Fort Smith, AR3 hours ago
Public safety building opens in Bella Vista
Bella Vista, AR6 hours ago
Tyson Foods to donate 80K lbs of protein to River Valley Regional Food Bank
Fort Smith, AR15 hours ago
Workers discover historic carving at War Eagle Cavern
Rogers, AR3 days ago
Bella Vista Ukraine benefit concert
Bella Vista, AR1 day ago
Purina Presents: Meet Margaret in Pet of the Week
Bentonville, AR3 days ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters need mentors as waitlist grows
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Health Care Hustle: Arkansas looks to students to address physician shortage
Fayetteville, AR2 hours ago
Northwest Arkansas teachers respond to Arkansas LEARNS bill
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
February 2023 Golden Apple: Meghan Hastings
Springdale, AR14 hours ago
Allergies increasing food insecurity, how you can help
Fayetteville, AR17 hours ago
NWA Black Heritage Association works to preserve Black history in region
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Peel Museum & Botanical Garden nominated for USA Today award
Bentonville, AR10 hours ago
Fayetteville High School teacher receives $1,000 STEM grant
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
ACNW exceeds fundraising goal for Give Kids a Miracle
Springdale, AR3 days ago
Ukrainian refugee in Arkansas reflects on one year of war
Fort Smith, AR3 days ago
Northeastern State University to feature Miguel Zenon in 56th annual Green Country Jazz Festival
Tahlequah, OK15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy