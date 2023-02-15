Former Beyond Meat COO pleads guilty to nose-biting incident

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey charged after attacking another person near Razorback Stadium has taken a guilty plea deal on Feb. 14. Victim files civil complaint against former Beyond Meat COO and nose-biting suspect
Ramsey was arrested back in September after he punched the rear windshield of a Subaru that had cut in front of him, bit the driver’s nose, and threatened to kill the driver.
He was facing charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. The Washington County prosecutor says Ramsey pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium
Ramsey's punishment includes three years on probation and a $1,000 fine.
