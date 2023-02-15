Open in App
Lake Oswego, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Kenneth Jensen

13 days ago

August 31, 1949 - January 4, 2023 - Ken died unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep of ventricular fibrillation (V-Fib).

Born to Lawrence Jensen and Charlotte Kroessin Jensen in 1949, Ken was raised in St. Helens, Ore. He's lived in Lake Oswego the past 37 years. Growing up in the family's school bus business and the small town of St. Helens provided a treasure trove of stories and Ken shared many of them. He graduated University of Oregon with Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Communications and Broadcasting. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and was Honorably Discharged. He followed his dream and for several years, worked in television in Hollywood, Calif., for CBS and later Tandem Productions ("All in the Family," "The Jeffersons" and "Good Times").

He returned to Oregon in 1977 and married Jeanine Navarra. With two partners they owned and operated Columbia Coachways Charter Bus Company. After Coachways, Ken worked at Tektronix in its venture capital arm. In time, he became VP of the Tektronix Development Company. He later worked at Novellus Systems, which became Lam Research. He retired in 2017.

He's survived by his wife, Jeanine "Jeannie"; and two sons, Marcus, 30 years old and Lucas 27 years; his brothers, Donald (Rose), Ronald (Annette); and sister, Dian (Alan) Roe. He has five nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity or the Oregon LIONS Sight & Hearing Foundation. A celebration of his life will be scheduled for this summer. Fond memories can be shared at: www.youngsfuneralhome.org

