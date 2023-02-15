Open in App
Goodyear, AZ
See more from this location?
ABC15 Arizona

West Valley school districts go over safety plans in first-ever summit

By Elenee Dao,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTU5e_0knZ0TWV00

The news of another mass shooting brings attention to the safety measures that are being done to keep children safe in schools.

Several school districts gathered in Buckeye and invited different city fire and police departments to go over safety plans and protocols Tuesday.

Some of the school districts have multiple buildings spread across multiple cities, so going over plans with the different agencies is crucial.

“It was just getting us all in the same room to have these tough conversations and try to take us to the next level to make sure that anything that might’ve not been planned or might’ve not been a foresight before, we’re getting that taken care of now,” said Sgt. Sean Tyler with the Goodyear Police Department.

Tyler oversees all the school resource officers for the department.

Mark Yslas, the superintendent of the Agua Fria High School District, told ABC15 they have started planning for the summit after the tragic Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

“Safety of our students, the safe and friendly environments of our schools, that is our number one priority. That is what we think day in and day out. That is what we lose sleep over,” Yslas told ABC15.

Police agencies that attended the summit included Goodyear, Buckeye, Avondale, and others. Some East Valley agencies were also in attendance.

“There is no higher priority than safety. Before we even work on academics, students need to feel safe. Staff needs to feel safe and our parents need to feel safe sending their kids to our schools,” said Trey Terry, the school board president for the Agua Fria High School District.

At the summit, they discussed how to help students in times of crisis and what needs to be done in the event of an emergency.

A majority of the seminars presented on Tuesday came from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping schools and agencies work together in crisis response.

Through the seminars, some learned that some of the simplest safety protocols could go a long way.

“The simplicity of locking a door. I think that is something that is so powerful that sometimes when we think of safety, we think of a dollar value and that it’s going to be extremely expensive. But, we can all implement just locking our doors and that can delay and save a child and a staff member,” said Jodi Gunning, the superintendent of the Litchfield Elementary School District.

This year is the first for all those West Valley agencies to come together. They hope to bring it back again next year and continue the important conversations of keeping children safe.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dave & Buster’s preparing to open its fourth location in Phoenix area
Queen Creek, AZ16 hours ago
Embry to close five Valley COVID-19 testing sites
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Scottsdale passes agreement with county to temporarily help Rio Verde Foothills
Scottsdale, AZ5 days ago
Phoenix Day School for the Deaf wins big at national robotics competition
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Major rail, logistics complex headed to Surprise Council vote
Surprise, AZ4 days ago
Valley non-profit puts out urgent call to the community
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Thousands gather at State Capitol for AZ March For Life
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Preparing for potentially destructive winds in the Valley
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
Ukrainian refugees in Scottsdale reflect on move to United States
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Winter storm leaves thousands in the Valley, across Arizona without power
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Local schools weigh in on salt, sugar limits in proposed school meal plans
Queen Creek, AZ6 days ago
Valley woman finds desk with valuable secrets
Gilbert, AZ3 days ago
Sky Harbor flights temporarily delayed due to weather, FAA says
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Man hurt after shooting near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
Man killed in hit-and-run near 7th Street and Broadway Road
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
One dead, one injured after shooting near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
New lithium-ion battery recycling plant planned for Pinal County
Casa Grande, AZ5 days ago
Teenager in custody after deadly shooting near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Police involved in deadly shooting near 23rd and Glendale avenues in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Head-on crash leaves three dead near 19th Avenue and Loop 101
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Scheels: Sporting goods store with entertainment sets opening date for Arizona
Chandler, AZ6 days ago
Phoenix police seek public help in finding convenience store thief
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Deadly crash on Loop 202 South Mountain near Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
United Food Bank hires St. Vincent de Paul exec as new CEO
Mesa, AZ5 days ago
One dead, officer injured in police shooting near Dysart and Buckeye roads
Avondale, AZ6 days ago
At least nine people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on I-17 near Daisy Mountain
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Man shot, killed by police near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
How much would it cost to buy Phoenix?
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
News special highlighting ABC15's Black History Month coverage
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy